Dave Bautista slams call to join 'Fast and Furious' franchise: 'I'd rather do good films'

Former WWE star Dave Bautista took a shot at the “Fast and Furious” movies after a fan suggested he join the ever-growing franchise.

Bautista announced his retirement from the WWE shortly after WrestleMania 35. The 50-year-old has fully pivoted his career from wrestling to acting thanks in large part to his role as Drax in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” films. He’ll next star alongside Oscar-nominated comedian Kumail Nanjiani in “Stuber." However, fans likely won’t be seeing Bautista suit up with Vin Diesel and the gang in a “Fast and Furious” movie any time soon.

When a fan took to Twitter to suggest that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena will get a spinoff film in the franchise with Bautista as the villain, the actor responded with some unkind words.

“Thank you for your consideration,” he wrote along with the hashtag “I’d rather do good films.”

Bautista’s WWE co-star John Cena revealed earlier this month that he’s joining the “Fast and Furious” crew in the upcoming ninth installment.

“For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family,” Cena said on Twitter at the time.

Bautista is not only rejecting the massively successful action franchise, but he’s also insulting it as well. The star is rarely shy about taking big risks when it comes to being outspoken about who he’ll work with. He previously defended “Guardians” writer and director James Gunn amid controversy over old resurfaced tweets he’d posted. Bautista was one of Gunn’s biggest supporters and revealed to Esquire that his skills as a wrestler make him feel comfortable taking such career risks.

“I wasn’t so concerned about my career at that point. I figured if my career was over, I could always fall back on professional wrestling. That’s one big perk about being a professional wrestler, I can go back to that because nobody can ever take that skill away from me."