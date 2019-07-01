Jason Statham, John Mayer help social media's #BottleCapChallenge go viral

A new social media challenge is taking the internet by storm.

Thanks to now-viral videos posted by stars like actor Jason Statham and singer John Mayer, the #bottlecapchallenge is all the rave online.

The challenge calls for participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. Its objective is to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without actually using your hands to touch the bottle.

Statham, 51, showed off his impressive moves in a slow-motion video posted to his Instagram account on Monday of himself successfully pulling it off after being challenged by Mayer. The “Hobbs & Shaw” star was met with much praise from fans and Hollywood peers alike for his ninja-like execution.

“And the winner is…” commented rapper and “Fast and Furious” star Ludacris.

Even Mayer conceded his defeat to Statham after witnessing his #bottlecapchallenge perfection. “You: tall Keanu. Me: short Keanu,” he commented.

The “Gravity” crooner had previously accepted the challenge from mixed martial artist Max Holloway and posted his own video to Instagram on Saturday.

It’s safe to assume this challenge isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.