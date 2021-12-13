Hilaria Baldwin recalls Alec Baldwin ‘shushing’ her during birth of son: ‘He sounded like an a-- and cowered’

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing the birthing experience of her son, Rafael, in which she recalled that her husband Alec Baldwin "shushed" her while she was in labor.

The lifestyle coach, 37, made the revelation on her Instagram Stories on Monday while reacting to a published headlined, "When my husband told me to shush during labour I knew our marriage was over."

"Alec shushed me while I was in labor with Rafa…" Baldwin wrote in one Story snap. "He was on the phone "Shush! Can you keep it down?’"

The mother of six wrote "the moment he said it, he realized he sounded like an a-- and he cowered" she continued, adding a crying-laughing emoji.

She added that she "kept the marriage," and quipped that she and the actor "went on to have 522 babies after. I permit him after I get the epidural."

"I’ll spare you the details of my reaction for now," she wrote. "But it never happened again."

She ended by adding a devil-smiling emoji.

However, Baldwin wasn’t finished recounting the laborious moment and in the following Story post, joked with her followers that the "30 Rock" alum "pays for shushing me in labor by cleaning every bottle in the house."

"Just kidding.. That never happens. Perhaps he can start now," she wrote.

In a follow-up Story share, promoting fancy cleaning brushes, Baldwin doubled down on her call to action.

"Also not joking: Alec, roll up those sleeves and get ready to scrub in style." A subsequent post sees Baldwin actively breast-pumping and eating a salad as the author writes, "In order to make more bottles for Alec to clean, I make more milk…and multitask eating lunch…because Mama’s time is limited."

The couple are parents to Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 1, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, and Rafael Thomas, 6, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 8. Alec is also the father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland.

The post comes less than a week after Baldwin spoke candidly on her Instagram Stories about the "PTSD" she said her husband is experiencing "not from what just happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very very very long time."

Alec recently sat down for a tell-all interview with ABC News regarding the shooting on the New Mexico set of his film "Rust."

The Oscar nominee was holding a revolver that was discharged. A projectile from the gun hit and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while director Joel Souza is recovering from injuries obtained from the projectile.