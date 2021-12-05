Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account following tell-all interview about fatal 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin has deleted one of his two Twitter accounts following his tell-all interview with George Stephanopoulos about the shooting incident that took place on the set of the movie "Rust."

The actor had two verified Twitter accounts, one of which he was much more active on and was the one he used to previously issue statements about the fatal shooting incident that took place on the set of the indie-western movie in October. However, following his interview last week, it seems the star has completely deleted the account labeled @AlecBaldwin. However, his account @AlecBaldwln____ remains live with the latest tweet being from October 19. Prior to that, it was only active in June.

It’s unclear why the actor chose this time to delete the account. Representatives for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

However, the timing coincides with the debut of his interview with Stephanopoulos, which was his first formal interview since the on-set tragedy that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Among the many revealing moments from the interview was the assertion from the 63-year-old actor that he did not pull the trigger that resulted in the gun firing. Instead, he claims that he was rehearsing the scene with Hutchins and that it required him to pull the hammer back on the firearm.

"I let go of the hammer of the gun," Baldwin described. "And the gun goes off."

Baldwin said he didn't know what had happened until he was in the police station, hours later. A police officer told Baldwin that a .45 caliber slug came out of Souza's shoulder at the conclusion of his interview, he said. The police also confirmed Hutchins' death to Baldwin at the end of the interview.

Other noteworthy moments included Baldwin saying that he does not believe he’ll be charged with any crimes as a result of the incident. However, he is currently among those involved in civil litigation over the death of Hutchins.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli and the Associated Press contributed to this report.