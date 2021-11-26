Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria opens up about 'challenging year,' wasn't sure she was going to 'make it through'

Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria opened up about her "challenging year" in an Instagram post shared on Thanksgiving.

Hilaria, 37, shared a video of two of her daughters at the grocery store because she didn't capture a photo of the whole family on the holiday.

The yoga instructor went on explain how grateful she is for her followers and noted it had been a "challenging year" for her and so many others.

"Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through," Hilaria captioned the video. "I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there — such comfort. Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable … but YOU, I don’t get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are … I SO want you to know and take in how grateful I am every day for you. I miss our chats and the safety net of our community."

Hilaria's post about her "challenging year" comes as Baldwin deals with the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film "Rust" on Oct. 21.

Baldwin was handed a Colt revolver by assistant director Dave Halls while rehearsing a scene for the indie-western. He fired the gun, which was somehow loaded with a live round that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza .

The actor has been targeted with several lawsuits since the shooting.

Hilaria has been supportive of Baldwin since the shooting. Shortly after, Hilaria rented a place in Vermont for Baldwin to spend time with family.

Hilaria told the New York Post at the time that she was worried Baldwin might suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after the fatal shooting.

"I brought [Alec] up here because we have to mourn Halyna’s death," she told the outlet . "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

"You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet."