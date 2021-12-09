Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria says husband has been 'suffering' from PTSD for a 'very, very, very long time'

Hilaria Baldwin recently claimed on social media that her husband, Alec Baldwin, has been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) for years.

The mother-of-six spoke candidly on her Instagram Stories about social media trolls, tabloids, paparazzi, and how she's trying to speak her truth.

"We oftentimes have people creating news stories about us. My husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's not from what just happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very very very long time," she said on her Stories.

"These people know this and they want to poke at him. They want to upset him. I'm at a place where I'm tired of not talking," she added.

The posts come a week after Alec sat down for a tell-all interview with ABC News regarding the shooting on the New Mexico set of his film " Rust ."

The Oscar nominee was holding a revolver that was discharged. A projectile from the gun hit and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while director Joel Souza is recovering from injuries obtained by the projectile.

In the interview, Alec made the shocking claim that he "didn't pull the trigger."

Instead, the "30 Rock" alum said that he pulled the hammer back slightly while rehearsing a scene. When he let go of the hammer, the gun was discharged, he said.

Alec also said during the interview that if he believed he was responsible for the shooting and therefore Hutchins' death, he may have taken his own life.

Soon after the interview aired, the 63-year-old actor deleted one of his two verified Twitter accounts. One of which he was much more active on and was the one he used to previously issue statements about the fatal shooting incident that took place on the set of the indie-western movie in October.

However, his account @AlecBaldwln____ remains live with the latest tweet being from October 19. Prior to that, it was only active in June.

The fatal "Rust" shooting will also be investigated by "20/20" in an upcoming special. The network teased how it "examines the events that led to the deadly 'Rust' shooting, featuring first-person interviews from those on set."

Hilaria previously told the New York Post that she worries about Alec developing PTSD. "I brought [Alec] up here [to Vermont] because we have to mourn Halyna’s death," she told the outlet . "Alec had a really traumatic thing happen, and I am trying to limit the PTSD."

"You look at what happens to soldiers and police officers when something like this happens, it’s traumatic. We just came up here for quiet."

