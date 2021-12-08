Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares 'possible holiday card photo' amid husband's 'Rust' shooting scandal

Alec Baldwin and his family are feeling the holiday spirit.

The 63-year-old star and his wife Hilaria took their six children out for a Christmas-themed outing, which Hilaria, 37, documented on Instagram.

The post contained a photo of the crew decked out in winter gear, standing in front of what appeared to be a Christmas tree sale lot.

In the pic, Baldwin was the only family member looking at the camera and smiling while Hilaria and the kids all looked off in different directions, seemingly distracted by their candy and surroundings.

ALEC BALDWIN LASHES OUT AT REPORTER WHEN QUESTIONED ON STREET ABOUT FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING

"We got a nyc Christmas tree," she captioned the post. "Possible holiday card photo???"

The yoga guru added: "We aren’t all looking, but gang’s all here, candy canes and all."

ALEC BALDWIN, WIFE HILARIA RING IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A SMOOCH IN NEW PIC: ''TIS THE SEASON'

Hilaria previously shared a festive post earlier this week when she posted a snapshot of her famous hubby planting a kiss on her while they stood under a sprig of mistletoe.

"‘Tis the season," she said in the simple caption.

The posts come about a week after Baldwin sat down for a tell-all interview regarding the shooting on the New Mexico set of his film "Rust."

ALEC BALDWIN'S FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE 'RUST' SHOOTING TO BE HUMAN RIGHTS EVENT

The Oscar nominee was holding a revolver that was discharged. A projectile from the gun hit and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while director Joel Souza is recovering from injuries obtained by the projectile.

In the interview, Baldwin made the shocking claim that he "didn't pull the trigger."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, the "30 Rock" alum said that he pulled the hammer back slightly while rehearsing a scene. When he let go of the hammer, the gun was discharged, he said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin also said during the interview that if he believed he was responsible for the shooting and therefore Hutchins' death, he may have taken his own life.