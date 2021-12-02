Alec Baldwin praises wife Hilaria after tell-all interview: 'Family is all I care about'

Alec Baldwin is gushing over his wife and family after opening up about the "Rust" movie set shooting.

In a tell-all interview that aired Thursday night, the 63-year-old actor recalled what went down in New Mexico on Oct. 21 when a gun was discharged during a rehearsal, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

After the ABC News special aired, Baldwin took to Instagram to share a photo of himself holding one of his children while on the shore of a body of water.

In the caption, the "30 Rock" star took a moment to reflect on his priorities and praise his wife Hilaria.

"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything," he began. "No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin."

The actor, who has faced intense media attention and even some scrutiny since the shooting, acknowledged that "these are tough times."

"The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live," Baldwin continued to gush. "Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

Baldwin and Hilaria began dating in 2011 and wed the following year. The two share six children: Carmen, 8; Rafael, 6; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 3; Eduardo, 1; and Lucia, 9 months.

In the interview, Baldwin told George Stephanopoulos that he "didn't pull the trigger" of the gun that was discharged.

Instead, he said that he pulled the hammer of the revolver back slightly and when he released it, the weapon discharged.

"Someone is responsible for what happened," Baldwin said. "It's not me."

"Honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself," he said. "If I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly."

Both Baldwin's interview and loving post came just a day after Hilaria threw some support behind her husband in an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself and Baldwin dressed very sharply.

"One foot in front of the other," she captioned the pic.