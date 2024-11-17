HGTV star Christina Hall blasts 'insecure' ex for making it difficult to film new reality show

Christina Hall admitted that filming her new reality series, "The Flip Off," with her ex, Josh Hall, was anything but fun.

The home renovation expert and her estranged husband were set to star alongside her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, former "Selling Sunset" star Heather El Moussa.

Filming had already been underway on the new HGTV show when Christina and Josh filed dueling divorce documents in July, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"When someone is insecure by you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," Christina told Entertainment Tonight.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HALL IS STILL 'HAUNTING' EX TAREK EL MOUSSA

"I feel like I was not shining as bright, to try to not make him feel emasculated. But, who wants to live like that?"

The "Christina on the Coast" television personality confessed "it was not fun" filming with her realtor ex.

HGTV STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA, HEATHER RAE ADMIT ONE THING CAUSES 'TENSION' ON SET WITH HIS EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HALL

"I did not enjoy filming with him," she said. "So, having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.

"The show would have been hard to film – jealousy over Tarek, doesn't like … our dynamic because Tarek and I have our own dynamic and some could call it flirty. For me, it's like a sibling type thing."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tarek and Christina were married for seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2018. They share two children together.

Josh's absence from the set was noted, albeit in a positive way, by some.

"I don't want to be mean, but it was kind of nice to see him go," Heather said.

WATCH: TAREK EL MOUSSA, WIFE HEATHER RAE ADMIT WHAT CAUSES 'TENSION' ON 'THE FLIP OFF' SET

Tarek pointed out, "At the beginning, she was going through it, but she recovers really quick. You could just tell. Her energy is back. She's happy. She's excited about life. She's doing things."

Christina agreed with Tarek, saying, "It's true. I've been telling him that things were bad for at least a year, probably 18 months, so it wasn't news to him."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When it comes to rumors that Christina's second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, will appear on the series, Tarek was more forthcoming with a response than his wife.

"I think you will, yes," Tarek said, while Heather teased, "You'll have to find out and see."

Ant and Christina finalized their divorce in June 2021. The former couple share custody of their 5-year-old son, Hudson.

As far as Tarek and Christina's relationship as friends and co-parents to their two children, they both offered words of wisdom.

"Healing yourself is the first step, and then healing past broken relationships is the second step," Tarek said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At the end of the day, it's the same thing it's always been – kids come first," Christina added.