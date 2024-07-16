Expand / Collapse search
Divorce

HGTV star Christina Haack files for divorce from third husband

'Flip or Flop' star Christina Haack and Joshua Hall cited 'irreconcilable differences' in divorce paperwork

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Christina Haack and Joshua Hall each filed for divorce Tuesday in an Orange County court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Flip or Flop" star and her estranged partner petitioned a court for a dissolution of marriage (divorce) citing "irreconcilable differences."

Hall, a realtor, cited their date of separation as July 8, while Haack noted the former couple separated the day before, on July 7.

HGTV STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA JOKES ABOUT SIMILARITIES BETWEEN WIFE HEATHER AND EX-WIFE CHRISTINA

Christina Hall walks red carpet at Barbie premiere with husband Josh

Christina and Josh Hall filed dueling divorce petitions Tuesday in Orange County. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

The estranged couple's date of marriage was listed as Oct. 6, 2021. 

Joshua requested spousal support and asked to terminate the court's ability to award support to Christina, while her petition requested the court to terminate support for both parties.

CHRISTINA HAACK MARRIES REALTOR JOSHUA HALL

Delegating separate properties and assets will be "proven at the time of trial or settlement," per Christina's petition. She also petitioned for her name to be restored to Christina Meursinge Haack.

Christina Haack wears sheer white gown to marry Josh Hall

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall hosted a Hawaii wedding ceremony five months after getting married. (Anna Kim Photography)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Haack's rep for comment. 

Christina's union with Joshua marked her third marriage.

The "Christina on the Coast" star finalized her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in June 2021. The former couple share custody of their two-year-old son, Hudson. 

Ant Anstead Christina

Christina and Ant Anstead were married in 2018. (Allen Berezovsky)

Anstead, 42, and Haack began dating in 2017 and married in December 2018 in a ceremony in Newport Beach, California. Anstead has since moved on with Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger. 

Haack split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children: daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall

Tarek and Christina found fame together hosting "Flip or Flop." (Aaron Rapoport)

Meanwhile, El Moussa, tied the knot with "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young in 2022, and the couple welcomed a son named Tristan in January 2023.

It's unclear how the split will affect their new reality show, "The Flip Off," which stars Christina and Josh with Tarek and Heather in a real estate showdown.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

