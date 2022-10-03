Christina Hall says son Hudson will no longer appear on social media amid custody battle with ex Ant Anstead

Christina Hall admitted she was "mentally exhausted" from "recent false accusations" waged against her by ex Ant Anstead. The couple officially divorced in June 2021, but have been locked in a custody dispute over their three-year-old son Hudson.

"I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information," the home renovation expert wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself."

Christina recently changed her last name when she remarried realtor Joshua Hall, while Anstead has been dating Renee Zellweger after meeting on set of his show, "Celebrity IOU Joyride" last year.

Representatives for Hall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings," she continued in her Instagram post.

"Hudson’s father has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent I am, since that is the only access he has to my personal life. This has been the case since July 2020. This is unnecessary pressure for a platform that is supposed to be used to share moments chosen, rather than a judgement tool…especially since this is a very small fraction of my personal life as the rest is kept between me and my family."

She added: "My personal collection of photos on my phone and in our home are filled with memories of my children, so Hudson will be just fine without having his presence displayed on a public forum. Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother."

Anstead expressed concerns about Hudson's image being used for paid content as well as on a television production set, according to documents obtained by Fox News. Christina previously worked on "Flip or Flop" with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, and the fourth season of her own show, "Christina on the Coast" is in production.

"Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth," the documents stated.

Anstead cited Kailia Posey's recent death as a concern in not wanting to raise his son in the public eye or "being forced to film reality TV," which could put him at risk for ridicule. Posey appeared on "Toddlers & Tiaras" nearly one decade ago and became famous for a meme. She died earlier this year by suicide.

Hall later shared an Instagram story written by @kaitlyn.jorgensen which stated, "Can we establish something here? This is not an ‘agreement’ - an agreement is something that you enter into voluntarily. However, when your ex-husband sues you, disparages you, comes for your career, your new marriage, children, family, friends, etc. your element of free will is removed from you. It's like being taken hostage."

The shared post on Hall's stories continued, "Moms that endure Post-Separation Abuse are not simply free to enter into ‘agreements’ with their ex-husbands/abusers and I wish the press would point this out."

Despite the difficulties with Anstead, Christina is staying optimistic with other aspects of her life, and recently married husband Joshua Hall. They had a small wedding in Maui over Labor Day weekend, nearly five months after saying "I do."

The couple confirmed to Fox News Digital in April that they had married after he proposed in the fall of 2021 . They began dating last year.

All of her children were present at the small island ceremony as she shared snaps to her stories with Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 11.

She shares her two older children with ex Tarek El Moussa. The former couple were married for nearly nine years before calling it quits and divorcing in 2018.

Tarek remarried in October 2021, and is expecting a baby boy with his new wife, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young .