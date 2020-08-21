Heidi Klum blasts ex Seal in court for attempts to block her from traveling with kids to Germany: report

Heidi Klum is battling her ex-husband Seal in court.

The model and her 16-year-old daughter claimed in an emergency court filing that the singer, whose real name is Henry Samuel, has prevented the supermodel from taking their four children to Germany later this year.

Klum, 47, is contractually obligated to go to Germany to film “Germany’s Next Top Model,” where she is the host and lead judge. She requested to also bring her children: Leni, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10.

HEIDI KLUM REVEALS MORE DETAILS ABOUT FALLING ILL ON 'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' SET AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"Henry’s time is sporadic at best,” the supermodel said in a scathing letter to a judge in court documents obtained by People.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge then claimed, “In 2020 so far, he has spent about six weeks total with Leni, six weeks total with Henry, ten days total with Johan, and ten days total with Lou.”

Klum claimed that she usually takes their children when she travels and initially her ex-husband was fine with it but changed his mind due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' JUDGES SPEAK OUT ABOUT SIMON COWELL'S INJURY: 'WE MISS OUR BOSS'

"I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States," she wrote, adding that she’s “grateful” to still have work during this unprecedented time.

“Germany’s Next Top Model” is typically filmed in Los Angeles, Calif., for Klum’s convenience. However, the German cast and crew are unable to accommodate this time.

"Also, as Henry has a British passport, he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so," the supermodel wrote.

HEIDI KLUM SAYS SHE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Klum also said she’d be willing to negotiate for Seal to have custody of their kids for a second Christmas break in a row if that meant she could take them to Germany. Their custody agreement has them alternating Christmas with the kids every year.

However, the supermodel claimed her youngest children, Lour and Johan, “cried” and asked her “to pick them up after a few days,” per The Blast’s copy of the court filing. “I cannot imagine them being without me for months."

The Blast also obtained a copy of the letter Klum and Seal’s daughter Leni wrote to the courts.

HEIDI KLUM SAYS SHE TESTED NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

"This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us," the 16-year-old wrote. "My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her."

She continued: "So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to."

Leni also said her younger siblings would be “really upset” if they had to remain in Los Angeles and that they are “frightened” about the possibility of being away from Klum for that extended amount of time.

HEIDI KLUM FALLS ILL, LEAVES 'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' SET AS HOWIE MANDEL WEARS HAZMAT SUIT

The 16-year-old also cited the number of COVID-19 cases is fewer in Germany than in Los Angeles.

"I just want to figure out something and come up with a plan and agreement as a family," Leni concluded. "I love you so so much."

Klum got sick in March causing her to believe she contracted the coronavirus. She later tested negative.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The supermodel and Seal’s divorce finalized in 2014. Klum later married rocker Tom Kaulitz in August 2019.