Heidi Klum
Published

Heidi Klum says she tested negative for coronavirus

By Nate Day | Fox News
After nearly two weeks of health issues, Heidi Klum has revealed that she does not have coronavirus.

The 46-year-old model struggled to get her hands on a coronavirus test after feeling "feverish."

In a Tuesday Instagram post, she indicated that she managed to get tested and the results came back negative.

"Day 14 of staying H❤️ME," read the caption. "#covid_19negative."

The post also contained a photo of Klum laying in the grass and soaking up some sun.

Klum reportedly left the set of "America's Got Talent" after falling ill early in the day on March 10.

Heidi Klum on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Days later, Klum said on her Instagram story that in addition to feeling "feverish," she was experiencing chills, a cough and a runny nose, but despite seeking help from two doctors, could not get tested for coronavirus.

"Stay safe everyone," she said in the video. "Stay home if you don't feel good."