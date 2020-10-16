Heidi Klum dances around in Savage X Fenty lingerie

Heidi Klum is enjoying a recent gift from Rihanna.

On Thursday, the "America's Got Talent" judge took to Instagram to show off an all-black number from the singer and designer's lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

In the video, Klum, 47, is seen dancing around a bathroom as she flaunts the two-piece.

"@savagexfenty has me feelin SOME 💥 KIND 💥 OF 💥 WAY 🔥 Love you @badgalriri thank you for my gift!" Klum captioned the clip.

Rihanna's line has had the support of other celebs including Bella Hadid and Demi Moore, both of whom strutted their stuff for the star's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show, which was released earlier this month on Amazon Prime Video.

Hadid, 23, wore a combination of different textures in an all-black outfit. Her bra, underwear and mini skirt were a mix of lace and mesh and she accessorized with latex gloves, thigh-high tights, and several large pieces of silver jewelry.

Hadid’s hairstyle channeled a 1960’s beehive.

Meanwhile, Moore, 57, made jaws drop by rocking the “Savage Not Sorry” black lace thong teddy, as well as the “Commitment Issues” fishnet bodystocking that were paired with glittering diamonds. The actress also opted for sleek tresses and a dark, smokey eye with berry lips.

Other famous faces who have modeled the singer-entrepreneur’s latest designs include Lizzo, Cara Delevingne and Normani, among others.

