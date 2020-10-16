Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Heidi Klum dances around in Savage X Fenty lingerie

Rihanna's line has had the support of other celebs including Bella Hadid and Demi Moore

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 16Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Heidi Klum is enjoying a recent gift from Rihanna.  

On Thursday, the "America's Got Talent" judge took to Instagram to show off an all-black number from the singer and designer's lingerie line, Savage X Fenty

In the video, Klum, 47, is seen dancing around a bathroom as she flaunts the two-piece.

"@savagexfenty has me feelin SOME 💥 KIND 💥 OF 💥 WAY 🔥 Love you @badgalriri thank you for my gift!" Klum captioned the clip. 

HEIDI KLUM FLASHES CAMERA IN A YELLOW DRESS DURING A PHOTOSHOOT

Rihanna's line has had the support of other celebs including Bella Hadid and Demi Moore, both of whom strutted their stuff for the star's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show, which was released earlier this month on Amazon Prime Video. 

BELLA HADID STUNS IN RIHANNA'S SAVAGE X FENTY LINGERIE SHOW

Hadid, 23, wore a combination of different textures in an all-black outfit. Her bra, underwear and mini skirt were a mix of lace and mesh and she accessorized with latex gloves, thigh-high tights, and several large pieces of silver jewelry.

EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched. From left: Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, Jaida Essence Hall, and Abby Champion pose backstage during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched. From left: Bella Hadid, Demi Moore, Jaida Essence Hall, and Abby Champion pose backstage during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)

Hadid’s hairstyle channeled a 1960’s beehive.

DEMI MOORE, 57, STUNS IN FISHNETS, BLACK LACE AT RIHANNA’S SAVAGE X FENTY LINGERIE FASHION SHOW

Meanwhile, Moore, 57, made jaws drop by rocking the “Savage Not Sorry” black lace thong teddy, as well as the “Commitment Issues” fishnet bodystocking that were paired with glittering diamonds. The actress also opted for sleek tresses and a dark, smokey eye with berry lips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other famous faces who have modeled the singer-entrepreneur’s latest designs include LizzoCara Delevingne and Normani, among others.

Fox News' Naledi Ushe contributed to this report

On Our Radar