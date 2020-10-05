Rihanna criticized after Savage X Fenty lingerie line uses a Hadith at fashion show

Rihanna became the target of criticism over the weekend after music, which was played at her Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show, included a Hadith in its soundtrack.

The 32-year-old songstress, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, premiered “Volume 2” of her fashion show on Amazon Prime on Oct. 2, and it didn’t take long until viewers at home pointed out that the “Ocean’s 8” star used a Hadith during a runway portion of the show.

Hadiths are accounts of the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad and are sacred in the Muslim faith.

"I think the person who created the song knew what they were doing," one person tweeted in regard to the Hadith, which many claim was sped up and mixed with dance music as models galavanted the runway. "That is a very specific hadith. U have to go looking to find it. It's not something non-muslims know unless they research. So the fact that the song is called Doom & the hadith is about the end of times? @rihanna?"

According to many on social media, the vocal sayings were mixed and intertwined with a song titled “Doom” which was produced by London producer Coucou Chloe.

“Rihanna is messed up for using a song with a Hadith in it to play at her LINGERIE show. What is up with artists using Islam as an aesthetic?? Have some respect,” tweeted another critic.

Another person echoed a similar sentiment, writing, “Rihanna can f--k right off, using Islamic Hadiths which we regard as holy as a background to their music video, does my religion look like an aesthetic to you. Why’s no one speaking about this?”

The producer of the upbeat mix responded to detractors and apologized for using the vocal samples in the song which was created in 2018.

“I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM'. The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith,” tweeted Coucou Chloe.

“I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”

Reps for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.