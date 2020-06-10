Lizzo blasts body shamers in post about her health: 'I'm not working out to have your ideal body type'

Lizzo has a message for the body shamers.

The hitmaker recently posted a TikTok video in honor of celebrating her body, along with a message for those who may be quick to critique her frame.

"Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of ya'll that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," Lizzo said to the camera while donning workout gear.

She continued her message: "I'm working out to have my ideal body type and you know what type it is? None of your f--king business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job."

The "Truth Hurts" songstress bashed stereotypes and stressed that staying fit and healthy looks different for everyone.

"So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's, or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f--king self and worry about your own god damn body because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside and a lot of ya'll need to do a f--king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day," she said.

The 31-year-old singer's video comes just months after she accused the video-making app of consistently removing videos that feature her wearing bathing suits.

Back in March, Lizzo said, "TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits but allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?"

Seemingly implying the videos are being removed because of her weight, she added: "TikTok... we need to talk."

The caption contained a single, not-so-happy-looking emoji face.

A rep for TikTok spoke with Fox News at the time, explaining that Lizzo's post was temporarily removed as it was under moderation.

"TikTok is a platform for creativity and it has community guidelines," the rep said. "The video was moderated and IS back up now. It was taken down during the appeals process and was not taken down because of the bathing suit."

The rep continued, saying that Lizzo is "beloved by the TikTok community," and that "her content is not being moderated around body image."

Lizzo has previously defended herself against critics of her weight, once slamming a Twitter user who claimed that her success was due to an "obesity epidemic."

"I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love," she clapped back. "The only person who needs to do better is you.”

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.