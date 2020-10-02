Bella Hadid stuns in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie show

Bella Hadid showed off her killer figure on the runway for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show released on Thursday.

The model, 23, wore a combination of different textures in an all-black outfit. Her bra, underwear and mini skirt were a mix of lace and mesh and she accessorized with latex gloves, thigh-high tights, and several large pieces of silver jewelry.

Hadid’s hairstyle channeled a 1960’s beehive.

“Absolutely did not wake up like this / sending a big kiss to priscilla for turning a girl out after 6 months of no makeup, hot cheetos and Apple TV,” the model wrote on Instagram ahead of the show.

In another photo she posted, Hadid told her followers “DONT FORGET TO VOTE.”

“AN ANGEL,” Chloe x Halle commented.

Hailey Bieber said, “Ok mama 🥵🥵🔥.”

“You betttttttaaaaaaaaa. WAAAALLLKKKKKKKKKK,” Khloe Kardashian said.

Model Shanina Shaik told Hadid she was “Effortlessly bad 🔥 🔥 ❤️.”

"This is just ridiculous," Kacey Musgraves commented.

During the show, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, the 23-year-old strutted down the runway while the song “She Wants to Move” by N*E*R*D played in the background.

Hadid also laid down while dancers in lingerie moved around her.

Several other stars took the runway for Rihanna's show including Lizzo, Irina Shayk, Normani, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, Cara Delevingne and more.

"Just when you thought I couldn’t love myself any more. TONIGHT," Lizzo shared on Instagram.

Shayk wrote, "..Not Sorry.."

Normani, who was the brand's first ambassador, wore a wedding-inspired lingerie outfit accompanied by a veil.

"Unleash the beast! Cannot thank you enough @badgalriri," Delevingne said in a post.

The runway stars all posed together at the end for a group shot with Rihanna.

"When I imagine something, I imagine everyone I know and love being a part of it. I want to make stuff I can see on the people I know, and they come in all different shapes, sizes, races, and religions,” the singer told Vogue about her diverse casting.

Rihanna added: “I didn’t think it would be such a talking point after the fact; the only thing I could think about was including everyone.”