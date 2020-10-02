Expand / Collapse search
Demi Moore
Published

Demi Moore, 57, stuns in fishnets, black lace at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show

The special became available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video Friday

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Demi Moore knows a thing or two about the art of striptease.

The actress was one of several celebrities featured at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion, which became available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video Friday.

The 57-year-old made jaws drop by rocking the “Savage Not Sorry” black lace thong teddy, as well as the “Commitment Issues” fishnet bodystocking that were paired with glittering diamonds. The star also opted for sleek tresses and a dark, smokey eye with berry lips.

Moore took to Instagram to share a video clip of her sizzling runway appearance. She was filmed on a leather couch alongside model Bella Hadid while surrounded by dozens of dancers.

Other famous faces who modeled the singer/entrepreneur’s latest designs include Lizzo, Cara Delevingne and Normani, among others.

Back in July, Harper’s Bazaar reported Moore was the executive producer and star of the erotic podcast “Dirty Diana.” According to the outlet, the audio series followed the adventures of Diana, a businesswoman secretly running an erotic website where women confessed their sexual fantasies.

“A big part of doing this is really removing the fear attached to [sex], sharing and opening up the discussion to normalize it,” Moore told the outlet. “I sat in on my daughter’s sex-ed class when she was in fifth grade, even then the female orgasm was not even remotely part of the conversation.

“We feel pleasure and that’s not a broken part of us,” she shared. “That’s a natural God-given part of us and how we work. It’s not a mistake, but we haven't had enough comfort to explore that.”

Bella Hadid (left) and Demi Moore attend Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.

Moore also teased the possibility of adapting “Dirty Diana” for TV.

“I think we are deep into conversations about that right now,” she hinted.

