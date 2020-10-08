Heidi Klum flashes camera in a yellow dress during a photoshoot

Heidi Klum flashed her backside in a recent photoshoot while sporting a flowy yellow dress.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, the supermodel, 47, twirled around in the gown which featured a halter neck, open back, and a sheer skirt.

As she took a spin, Klum’s dress flew up showing her backside and toned legs.

Luckily for the “America’s Got Talent” judge, her outfit came with a built-in bodysuit.

In recent weeks the German supermodel has been showing off her figure in displays of potential outfits to wear during her time at the judge’s seat for the NBC competition series.

“Late night fittings,” she captioned one post showing a series of flashy looks for “AGT.” Klum added the hashtag “Make Love to The Camera” as she did sultry poses for each picture.

The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host also has been teasing fans with the use of Halloween filters for photos and videos.

Klum is known for hosting over-the-top parties for Halloween each year and goes all out with prosthetics for different costumes.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear if the supermodel will skip this year’s holiday celebrations or possibly hold a virtual shindig.