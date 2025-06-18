Expand / Collapse search
Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum flaunts physique in bikini top during billboard unveiling

The 52-year-old model showcased her partnership with Italian clothing company Calzedonia while flaunting her toned physique

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Heidi Klum felt 'free' going topless on vacation Video

Heidi Klum felt 'free' going topless on vacation

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital it’s ‘no big deal’ that she went topless during her vacation.

Heidi Klum is embracing her right to bare all.

The 52-year-old supermodel attended the unveiling of her new billboard in partnership with Italian beachwear company Calzedonia in Cologne, Germany.

At the unveiling ceremony, the model turned heads as she posed for photos in a blue Calzedonia bikini top, which showed off her toned abs. She paired the look with a pair of jeans, a jean jacket she wore off the shoulders and a pair of sunglasses.

Klum shared a video on her Instagram account of a German news station covering the event, jokingly writing in the caption, "Have you seen me yet? I'd like to have a bigger picture." 

Heidi Klum in a black dress split with her in a blue bikini and jeans.

Klum wore a blue Calzedonia bikini top to the unveiling of her new billboard in Cologne, Germany. (Getty Images)

HEIDI KLUM'S DAUGHTER FIRES BACK AT CRITICS OF RACY LINGERIE ADS WITH HER MOM

In one of the photos, Klum is spray-painting part of the billboard while up on a crane. In others, she's standing in front of the billboard and happily pointing up to it.

Her partnership with the Italian company was announced in early June, the day after her 52nd birthday. The "America's Got Talent" judge made the announcement on Instagram, posting a video featuring her in various Calzedonia swimsuits.

Heidi Klum spray-painting a billboard while wearing a blue bikini.

One of the shots shows Klum spray-painting part of her billboard in a blue bikini. (Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"For your perfect summer with @Calzedonia ❤," she captioned the post.

She is not one to shy away from posing in barely-there clothing. She shared a video of herself lying topless on the beach while on vacation with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The two were celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

Klum happily posed in front of her billboard in Cologne, Germany.

Klum happily posed in front of her billboard in Cologne, Germany. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

When speaking with Fox News Digital in August 2024 about her decision to go topless during her vacation, Klum said, "Fo me, this is no big deal."

"Even though I am American, I'm also very much European," Klum explained. "I grew up … with a lot of nudity … on the beach. … For me, this is no big deal.

"It's not like I'm doing something that's like, ‘Oh this is so out of line,'" she added. "And I always go to a beach when there's not a lot of people there, so I feel like I'm not hurting anyone's feelings when they're watching me. Usually there's no one in sight." 

Supermodel Heidi Klum smiles wearing sparkling dress.

Heidi Klum recently showed some love — and some skin — to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz. (Getty Images)

While promoting her partnership with the clothing brand in Germany, Klum will also be filming the finale of "Germany's Next Top Model," which she has been hosting since the show's debut in 2006.

