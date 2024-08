Heidi Klum said "yes" to love, and "no" to tan lines.

The 51-year-old supermodel showed some serious skin while soaking up the sun on a romantic getaway to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Klum went topless and only wore a pair of baby blue bikini bottoms in one video where she sprawled across the sand and rested on the beach in a post boasting about the love in her life.

"Celebrating our love today and every day. Happy anniversary," she wrote with a slew of heart and fire emojis.

The "America's Got Talent" judge was back for more sun in another series of sea-side snaps with the Tokio Hotel singer.

Klum cuddled up against Kaulitz's back, and showed off her fiery red manicure in addition to a host of gold rings worn on her hands while smiling for the camera.

"I could not ask for a better one," Klum wrote, before adding "Ich Liebe Dich Tom," which means "I love you Tom" in German.

She covered up, if only for a moment, and wore a vibrant two-piece swimsuit to float in the water while on her tropical retreat.

Earlier this year, she told Glamour Germany that negativity toward her marriage to Kaulitz was simply due to "spitefulness." Klum and Kaulitz, who tied the knot in 2019, have been on the receiving end of hateful remarks due to their 17-year age gap.

"Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life. I have a great job. I get to travel the world. I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man," she said. "Maybe people don't begrudge me that. Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say — except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."

Klum told the magazine that she typically responds to people's questions about the age gap in her marriage with, "How should I answer that?"

"I'm 50 and no longer 20. I'm not a young girl who hasn't experienced anything yet or has no idea about life," she continued. "Time won't stand still for me, and Tom will never catch up with me . I'll always be 16 years older, and I'm aware of that."

Klum has three children with ex-husband Seal and one daughter Leni Klum with ex Flavio Briatore.

Seal and Klum first met when the model was two weeks pregnant with Leni. Seal adopted Leni when she was 5 years old.