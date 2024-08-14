'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum feels ‘free’ during topless vacation: ‘No big deal’

Heidi Klum is feeling "free" on her topless vacation as she bares it all.

The "America’s Got Talent" judge told Fox News Digital during a red carpet event that she had no problem ditching her bathing suit top during a holiday with her husband, rockstar Tom Kaulitz.

"Even though I am American, I'm also very much European," Klum explained. "I grew up… with a lot of nudity… on the beach… for me, this is no big deal."

The German supermodel showed off her fit physique in an Instagram video, as she’s seen running through the water in a thong bikini, holding onto her breasts. The video caption read "Free," as she tagged her husband in the video and added, "Just you and I."

"It's just a very common thing… it's not like I'm doing something, ‘Oh, this is so out of line.’ And I always go to a beach when there's not a lot of people there… I feel like I'm not… hurting anyone's feelings."

Klum, 51, stripped down for the special occasion, as she celebrated her fifth anniversary with her husband. The couple were spotted soaking up the sun on the pristine beaches of St. Barts.

"We had a great dinner… we had a great day," she continued to tell Fox News Digital. "Being on vacation is just so lovely. When the water is amazing… the sun is shining, and you're with your love… it was a beautiful night. But… we celebrate every day when we're together."

Meanwhile, the "America’s Got Talent" judge shared her favorite act of the night during this week’s episode of the competition show.

"I have to be biased, but it was Richard Goodall because he's my golden buzzer and I love him," Klum shared. "I think he did such a fantastic job."

Goodall, a 55-year-old janitor and singer from Indiana, returned to the stage to stun America with another incredible performance.

After he received the Golden Buzzer from Klum earlier this season, Richard recently performed a heartfelt cover of "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You" by Michael Bolton.

Goodall shared with Fox News Digital how "surreal" it was to receive the Golden Buzzer from Klum, as he performed in the show’s quarterfinals.

"Oh my gosh, between [Heidi] and Simon, saying what he said that I could ‘win it all’… there are no words," Goodall said. "For two icons like them… to absolutely gush over me like that… surreal."

"America’s Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel additionally said his favorite acts of the night were Roni Sagi & Rhythm’s dog dancing performance and LiV Warfield performing a song that Prince wrote for her titled, "The Unexpected."

"The dog act was amazing. The dog act and LiV were my two favorite acts tonight," Mandel told Fox News Digital. "I think they got the best chance of… moving on."

The three acts with the highest votes will advance to "America’s Got Talent’s" semifinal.