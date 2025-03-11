Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fashion Modeling News & Trends

Heidi Klum's daughter fires back at critics of racy lingerie ads with her mom

Leni Klum has been posing for lingerie ads with Heidi Klum since the model was 18

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Heidi Klum reveals one thing that lookalike model daughter should never do Video

Heidi Klum reveals one thing that lookalike model daughter should never do

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital advice she gives to her model daughter and dishes on best performance of the night.

Leni Klum hit back at criticism over her choice to pose for lingerie ads with her supermodel mom, Heidi Klum.

Heidi and her 20-year-old daughter have posed together in multiple ads for the Italian brand, Intimissimi.

"I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it," Leni told Glamour Germany. "You simply have no influence on it and shouldn't concentrate too much on the negative."

She added: "But there are so many more positive reactions. Oh, and: Most of the comments are in German, and I don't really understand many of them. Of course that helps too."

HEIDI KLUM'S LINGERIE SHOOT WITH 20-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER SPARKS ONLINE DEBATE: ‘GIVES ME A YUCKY FEELING’

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend an event together

Leni Klum addressed the criticism she received over posing with her mom, Heidi Klum, in lingerie ads. (Getty Images)

Leni and Klum have been criticized every time they posed for Intimissimi. After sharing a new ad in October 2024, the mother-daughter duo received mixed comments.

"This makes me feel uncomfortable," one user wrote.

"Heidi looks amazing. But why would you pose in lace revealing lingerie with your mother?" another added. "Gives me a yucky feeling. And before someone tells me to unfollow Don't! I didn't follow it in the first place. It showed up on my feed. There is no place on this ad where I can block it anyway so I am commenting."

However, not everyone had a problem with the image.

"Two beautiful ladies! I can't imagine why anyone would be critical of this. People have been modeling underwear forever," a user wrote.

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum at F1

Leni Klum followed in the footsteps of her supermodel mother, Heidi Klum. (Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Leni launched her modeling career at the age of 16. Klum and her daughter appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January/February issue in 2021.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

Leni Klum poses for a photo

 Leni Klum began modeling when she was 16. (Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Leni had wanted to jump into modeling at age 13, but Klum told her to take it slow.

"Without my mother's advice, I would have approached the matter a little naively and wouldn't have had such an understanding of what goes into modeling," she told Glamour Germany. "It's not just jumping in front of the camera and looking pretty, but a lot of things happen behind the scenes that you can no longer see in the end product. Modeling requires a lot of discipline."

Leni Klum at the CFDA Awards

Leni Klum told Glamour Germany, "Without my mother's advice, I would have approached the matter a little naively and wouldn't have had such an understanding of what goes into modeling." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

WATCH: HEIDI KLUM REVEALS ONE THING THAT LOOKALIKE MODEL DAUGHTER SHOULD NEVER DO

Heidi Klum reveals one thing that lookalike model daughter should never do Video

Klum gave Leni words of advice in a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital.

"I think the best advice I've given my daughter for being a model is to always be happy with yourself when you look in the mirror. I think that's most important," Klum said on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending