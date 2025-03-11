Heidi Klum's daughter fires back at critics of racy lingerie ads with her mom

Leni Klum hit back at criticism over her choice to pose for lingerie ads with her supermodel mom, Heidi Klum.

Heidi and her 20-year-old daughter have posed together in multiple ads for the Italian brand, Intimissimi.

"I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it," Leni told Glamour Germany. "You simply have no influence on it and shouldn't concentrate too much on the negative."

She added: "But there are so many more positive reactions. Oh, and: Most of the comments are in German, and I don't really understand many of them. Of course that helps too."

Leni and Klum have been criticized every time they posed for Intimissimi. After sharing a new ad in October 2024, the mother-daughter duo received mixed comments.

"This makes me feel uncomfortable," one user wrote.

"Heidi looks amazing. But why would you pose in lace revealing lingerie with your mother?" another added. "Gives me a yucky feeling. And before someone tells me to unfollow Don't! I didn't follow it in the first place. It showed up on my feed. There is no place on this ad where I can block it anyway so I am commenting."

However, not everyone had a problem with the image.

"Two beautiful ladies! I can't imagine why anyone would be critical of this. People have been modeling underwear forever," a user wrote.

Leni launched her modeling career at the age of 16. Klum and her daughter appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January/February issue in 2021.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

Leni had wanted to jump into modeling at age 13, but Klum told her to take it slow.

"Without my mother's advice, I would have approached the matter a little naively and wouldn't have had such an understanding of what goes into modeling," she told Glamour Germany. "It's not just jumping in front of the camera and looking pretty, but a lot of things happen behind the scenes that you can no longer see in the end product. Modeling requires a lot of discipline."

Klum gave Leni words of advice in a 2023 interview with Fox News Digital.

"I think the best advice I've given my daughter for being a model is to always be happy with yourself when you look in the mirror. I think that's most important," Klum said on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet.

