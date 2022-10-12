Heidi Klum and daughter Leni, 18, criticized for lingerie shoot: 'Very disturbing'

Heidi Klum's lingerie photo shoot with her 18-year-old daughter Leni is getting mixed reactions.

Klum and Leni appeared in Italian brand Intimissimi's most recent ad campaign. The two modeled black and white lingerie together in the photos — each wearing a bra, underwear and a pair of heels.

"Like mother and daughter," Intimissimi captioned a photo of the two. "Every woman has a special place in her heart for her favorite lingerie."

However, not everyone was loving it. "The photo is weird and the caption makes it weirder lol," one user commented on the post.

The brand also shared a handful of images and video from the photo shoot. While Klum shared the images herself, the supermodel turned off comments for the posts.

"Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird," another person wrote on a post shared by Intimissimi.

"Very disturbing," a user added.

"I like to think I'm progressive in these things but mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick," another user said.

However, others shared praise for the brand campaign.

"Amazing mother and daughter," one wrote.

"Wow, finally a mommy model with her daughter instead of influencers I'm sick of seeing all the time," one user added. "Good advertisement this time."

Another user addressed the backlash saying they "don't get" why everyone is "pressed."

"This is actually a very classy ad for underwear, beautifully embracing the Italian background of this brand," the user explained. "It's mother and daughter in everyday underwear and if you automatically sexualize this that is your problem! You might wanna think about the fact that not every woman's body in underwear is meant to be sexual and that it is just a regular clothing item."

A representative for Klum did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Leni launched her modeling career at the age of 16. Klum and her daughter appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January/February issue in 2021.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

In 2020, Klum revealed that Leni regularly spent time with her on TV sets and had aspirations to model and host shows.

"She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it's very interesting to her," the model told People magazine. "When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do."

"Who knows, maybe in five years when I'm not hosting the show anymore maybe it's going to be like 'Germany's Next Top Model' by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows," she joked at the time. "She's kind of playing with this idea."

