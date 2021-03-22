Heidi Klum and daughter Leni, 16, are twins in ‘all natural’ makeup-free selfies

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni are twinning in a recent social media post.

In a series of Instagram snapshots over the weekend, the supermodel and her 16-year-old daughter are seen trading their trendy magazine covers for all-natural makeup-free selfies.

"All NATURAL 🤗❤️🌱☀️ @leniklum #motherdaughter #nofilter #noretouching #inthecarselfie," Heidi, 47, captioned her post, which features the mother-daughter pair making different faces for the camera.

In December, Leni – born Helene – made her modeling debut as she joined Klum on the January/February cover of Vogue Germany.

Of Leni making her foray into modeling and hosting television, Klum told People magazine at the time: "She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it's very interesting to her."

"When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do," the "Germany’s Next Top Model" added.