Heidi Klum's daughter Leni is a spitting image of model as they are spotted out and about

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni were basically twinning when they arrived at the Venice airport on Friday.

The German model, 48, and her daughter, 17, were heading to the Dolce & Gabbana event at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The duo both wore wide-legged pants with matching tops.

Leni, a model herself, looks almost identical to Klum.

The former Victoria's Secret model previously revealed what modeling advice she gave to her daughter.

"She’s doing the things I was always dreaming to do!," Klum told People magazine. "I said to her, ‘At the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself.’ And don’t do anything you don’t want to do. It’s okay to say no."

The young model recently landed the cover of Glamour, 20 years after her mom.

Leni told the outlet that she was happy to be emulating her mother.

"I always wanted to do what my mum does. I always wanted to be a model," she said. "During the shoot, I thought the whole time about how crazy and surreal it is, that I'm actually exactly where she was 20 years ago. It is an incredible honor for me to celebrate my birthday with you."