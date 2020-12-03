Heidi Klum says daughter Leni, 16, has an interest in modeling and hosting TV

Heidi Klum's daughter is ready to follow in her mother's footsteps.

The international modeling icon shares her 16-year-old daughter, Leni, who was adopted by the singer Seal. She also shares three younger children with Seal, her ex-husband: Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.

On Thursday, Kulm, 47, spoke with People magazine and revealed that Leni -- born Helene -- enjoys spending time with her mother on the set of "Germany's Next Top Model."

"She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it's very interesting to her,” the model said. “When you're that age you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do.”

HEIDI KLUM DANCES AROUND IN SAVAGE X FENTY LINGERIE

Klum seems to be open to the idea as well.

“Who knows, maybe in five years when I'm not hosting the show anymore maybe it's going to be like 'Germany's Next Top Model' by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows,” she joked. “She's kind of playing with this idea.”

HEIDI KLUM SHARES HALLOWEEN SHORT FILM STARRING HUSBAND, KIDS

Klum said that she used to keep her daughter out of the spotlight in order to protect her privacy, but now that Leni's grown up a bit, things have changed.

“She's old enough now,” said the "America's Got Talent" judge. “I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

She noted that to make it in the modeling biz, "you have to be very strong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Klum said that Leni and her other kiddos are good at calling her out for certain posts on social media.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm definitely more open with my body and I'm an outgoing person. I am from Germany and I am, you know, I don't always tend to wear the most clothes," said the model. "So you know sometimes they will give me a nudge and be like, 'Mom, really?'"