Heidi Klum
Published

Heidi Klum reveals what modeling advice she gave to daughter Leni in order for her to 'be happy' in industry

The 'Project Runway' executive producer and Leni recently graced the cover of Vogue Germany

By Julius Young | Fox News
Heidi Klum is issuing some stout motherly and industry advice to her up-and-coming model daughter, Leni, as the teen embarks on her own career.

The emerging cover model, who is just 17, has already graced the cover of Vogue Germany with her mother. and Klum says that while she is excited Leni is choosing to follow in her footsteps, it is important for Leni to be able to distinguish the gigs that are worth her time.

"She’s doing the things I was always dreaming to do!," Klum told People magazine. "I said to her, ‘At the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself.’ And don’t do anything you don’t want to do. It’s okay to say no."

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni appeared on Vogue Germany’s January 2021 issue.

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni appeared on Vogue Germany’s January 2021 issue. (Chris Colls/Vogue Germany)

In addition to the Vogue cover Leni already has to her jacket, which served as her big-time modeling debut, the daughter of Klum and Italian restauranteur Flavio Briatore also has done a solo shoot with Glamour Germany and walked the runway at Berlin Fashion Week earlier this year.

"It’s a fun thing for her to do," said Klum of Leni. "She’s not afraid of cameras because she’s always come to my sets and my shows."

Added the "Project Runway" executive producer: "I’ve been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline."

Klum also shares three children – Henry, 15, Johan, 14 and Lou, 11 – with ex-husband Seal.

