Heidi Klum gets emotional about sending her daughter off to college: ‘Kids spread their wings’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum is a proud parent to daughter Leni Olumi Klum.

The 49-year-old supermodel got candid about dropping her daughter off at college in a heartfelt interview on the red carpet of NBC's "America’s Got Talent."

"It's hard," an emotional Klum told Fox News Digital.



"I try not to think about it because… I want my lashes to stay on… when you cry, and they get wet, the glue comes off and there they go," she remarked.

‘AMERICA’S GOT TALENT’ JUDGE HEIDI KLUM TALKS EVOLUTION AS JUDGE AND HER BEAUTY SECRETS

Klum, sent her daughter Leni, 18, well wishes as she prepares to start college.

"The kids, they spread their wings, and they have to live their life… with what they want to do instead of what we want them to do," she continued.

"I only want for them to be healthy and happy with anything that they do," Klum added.

The German TV star took to Instagram Tuesday and posted a photo of herself at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, sporting bejeweled lingerie and large white feathered wings.

"Today is your big move to head off to college," the mother of four said in her caption, with two crying emojis.

"Seems like only yesterday that this photo was taken when I was four months pregnant with you safe and sound in my belly. Sometimes I wish I could always have you that close but I know it’s now time for you to go spread your wings and fly. Take flight, be safe and shine bright my @leniklum."

The "Project Runway" host shares her four kids – Leni, 18, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12 – with ex-husband Seal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the interview with Fox News Digital, Klum also made a few predictions about which acts she thinks will make it to the next round on "America’s Got Talent."

"Who is getting through? That's up to America," Klum said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would probably say the magician and Sarah… Simon’s ‘Golden Buzzer’… I think those two would be my guess, but it's up to you, America."

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC.