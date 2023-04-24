Hailey Bieber shares hospital photo one year after heart surgery following mini-stroke

Hailey Bieber reminisced on a difficult time, but was optimistic toward the future and her health in an Instagram story shared Monday.

The 26-year-old model shared a candid snap from a hospital bed just moments after undergoing heart surgery.

Hailey, who will celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary this year with husband Justin Bieber, suffered a mini-stroke last year, which ultimately led her to a diagnosis of patent foramen ovale (PFO).

PFO is a small opening in the heart which often closes after birth. UCLA Health indicates PFOs do not cause strokes, but may increase the risk of stroke.

HAILEY BIEBER DETAILS ‘THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE’ AFTER HEAT PROCEDURE, MINI-STROKE

"This time last year I had a procedure done to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) following having a transient stroke," she wrote across the image.

"So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors."

HAILEY BIEBER OPENS UP ABOUT ‘SADDEST, HARDEST MOMENTS’ AFTER RECEIVING DEATH THREATS

She added, "A year later I'm feeling strong and healthy."

Last year, Hailey and Justin were "sitting at breakfast" when she began suffering from "stroke like symptoms" and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Hailey detailed how her fingertips began feeling "numb and weird," and when her husband asked if she was OK, she said she "couldn't speak."

She added, "The right side of my face started drooping, I couldn't get a sentence out. Immediately, I thought I was having a stroke."

The cover girl endured a series of medical tests overnight as doctors attempted to rule out the possibility of a stroke, and ultimately said she suffered from a TIA — transient ischemic attack, which is commonly referred to as a mini-stroke.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Hailey shared that the procedure went "very smoothly," but she did mention she suffered from anxiety afterward over the possibility of another small stroke happening in the future.

"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."

Three months after her scare, Justin shared a video with fans which showed the right side of his face was paralyzed. Bieber was officially diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

The virus attacked the nerve in the singer's ear and face, according to Justin. Months later, he canceled the rest of his Justice World Tour to "make my health the priority right now."