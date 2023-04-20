Hailey Bieber opens up about 'saddest, hardest moments' after receiving death threats

Hailey Bieber admitted that since the start of 2023, she's had the "saddest" and "hardest moments" of her adult life.

Hailey, 26, shared that she feels "fragile" to her 49.5 million Instagram followers Wednesday.

"I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," she wrote. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.."

"And I know so many other people feel the way I feel, so just know you're not alone."

SELENA GOMEZ DEFENDS HAILEY BEIBER AMID DEATH THREATS: ‘REALLY WANT THIS ALL TO STOP’

The Rhode Skin founder encouraged people to be there for each other.

"That being said, let's keep being there for one another," Hailey continued. "Let's be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let's just be there for people.. Let's keep showing up for each other even when it's hard."

"We're better together."

Hailey has dealt with rumors of a feud with her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The actress defended Hailey in an Instagram story in March as it was revealed that the model had been receiving death threats.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote in a post to her Instagram story.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," she added. "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The rumored feud stems from Hailey and Gomez' relationships with Bieber.

Gomez and Bieber first began dating in 2010 and experienced their first break up in 2012. They continued to date on-and-off until 2018. In 2014, Bieber shared a pic kissing Hailey, sparking rumors of a relationship between the two, but he eventually got back together with Gomez.

Bieber and Gomez took a break in March 2018 and by June that same year, the "Baby" singer and Hailey had sparked up a romance. Despite the back and forth between the two relationships, Hailey has insisted there was never any infidelity on Bieber's part.

"When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or, like, anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever, at any point," she said on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "It's not my character to mess with someone's relationship."

Gomez called the breakup the "best thing" that ever happened to her in her Apple TV+ documentary "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me."

"Everything was so public," she said of the relationship and breakup. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore."

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing," she said. "But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP