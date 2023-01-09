Hailey Bieber struggles with a 'little bit of PTSD' after mini-stroke

Hailey Bieber, the wife of celebrity Justin Bieber and daughter of Stephen Baldwin, revealed that she has struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after suffering a mini-stroke last year.

While eating breakfast with her husband in Palm Springs last March, Bieber reportedly was rushed to a hospital after experiencing symptoms of stroke, according to a video she posted on her YouTube channel in April 2022.

Bieber said the stroke was caused by a blood clot in her brain and that she experienced numbness and other sensations in her right arm.

"I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again," Bieber said recently during an episode of the "Run-Through With Vogue" podcast.

"It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. It was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine," she added.

Moreover, Bieber visited the area where she had the stroke multiple times, including the recording of the interview and that it gave her a "triggering" feeling each time.

"Even the first couple of times coming back here after was a little bit of a strange, triggering kind of feeling for me because you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment," Bieber said.

She concluded, "I’m just really grateful that I was able to have had amazing doctors and nurses, and people that helped me get to the bottom of what actually happened."