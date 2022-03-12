Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hailey Baldwin
Published

Hailey Baldwin 'doing well' after blood clot found in her brain: 'One of the scariest moments'

The model's health incident comes just weeks after her husband Justin Bieber tested positive for COVID-19

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Baldwin ensured her fans on Saturday that she is at home and "doing well" after experiencing stroke-like symptoms from a blood clot in her brain.

Justin Bieber's wife took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to confirm the health scare after early reports said she was hospitalized for a possible brain condition. 

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," the 25-year-old model wrote.

SINGER TRACI BRAXTON DEAD AT 50 AFTER BATTLING CANCER

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she adds.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. (Kevin Mazur)

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Baldwin went on to thank everyone who reached out with well wishes and concern, "and for all the support and love."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin's health incident comes just weeks after her husband Bieber tested positive for the coronavirus, causing him to postpone a stop on his tour.

"Due to positive test results within the Justice tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas," read a statement released in February via the official Instagram page of Bieber’s "Justice" concert tour.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hailey Bieber is seen leaving the Hotel Crillon on March 5, 2022, in Paris. The model informed her social media followers on Saturday that she is at home and "doing well" after a blood clot was found in her brain.

Hailey Bieber is seen leaving the Hotel Crillon on March 5, 2022, in Paris. The model informed her social media followers on Saturday that she is at home and "doing well" after a blood clot was found in her brain. (Pierre Suu/GC Images)

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. ... Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible."

Bieber's next stop on the tour is scheduled for March 13 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending