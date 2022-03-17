Expand / Collapse search
Justin Bieber addresses Hailey Baldwin’s 'really scary' medical emergency

Baldwin was rushed to the hospital on March 10 after suffering from a blood clot in her brain

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Justin Bieber reassured his fans during his "Justice" tour that his wife, Hailey Baldwin, is recovering well from her medical emergency.

Bieber, 28, who later posted his message to Instagram, said that his wife’s health scare was "really scary" during his Wednesday night performance in Denver.

"Most of you probably know or have seen the news about my wife … but she’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong," Bieber said, referring to Baldwin being rushed to the hospital last week.

Justin Bieber reassured his fans during a stop in Denver on his "Justice" tour on Wednesday night that his wife, Hailey Baldwin, is recovering well.

Justin Bieber reassured his fans during a stop in Denver on his "Justice" tour on Wednesday night that his wife, Hailey Baldwin, is recovering well. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"But it’s been scary, you know, it’s been really scary," he added. "But I know for a fact that God has her in the palms of his hands, and that’s a good thing."

Baldwin ensured her fans on Saturday that she is at home and "doing well" after experiencing stroke-like symptoms from a blood clot in her brain. She took to her Instagram Story to confirm the health scare after early reports said she was hospitalized for a possible brain condition. 

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," the 25-year-old model wrote. 

Baldwin was rushed to the hospital on March 10 after suffering from a blood clot in her brain.

Baldwin was rushed to the hospital on March 10 after suffering from a blood clot in her brain. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she added.

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Baldwin went on to thank everyone who reached out with well-wishes and concern, "and for all the support and love."

Bieber, 28, who later posted his message to Instagram, said that his wife’s medical emergency was "really scary". 

Bieber, 28, who later posted his message to Instagram, said that his wife’s medical emergency was "really scary".  (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Bieber began his message to the crowd in a vulnerable moment and mentioned that "life randomly throws you curveballs." 

"It’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs," he said.  "We can’t really control much. You know, tonight, power cutting out."

The power inside the Denver arena cut out during the pop star's performance. 

Once Bieber addressed his wife’s current health status, he went on to mention the current state of the world.

Baldwin updated her fans on Saturday via her Instagram Story.

Baldwin updated her fans on Saturday via her Instagram Story. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"For us to be in this room all together, laughing, smiling, singing songs, I mean, I can’t think of a better place I would rather be," he said. 

Bieber concluded his message by sharing how he can be "insecure at times" before singing his song, "As I Am."

