Gwyneth Paltrow admits to 'complicated relationship' with Harvey Weinstein

Gwyneth Paltrow confessed she's "not sure" how she feels about her former working relationship with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Goop CEO, 47, appeared onstage at The New York Times DealBook Conference on Wednesday to talk about her business, but the conversation shifted to her involvement in the #MeToo movement.

“You know, I don’t like to be binary about people or about things,” she told moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin. “I think we’re all equal parts or varying percentages light and dark.”

GWYNETH PALTROW SNAPPED IN RARE INSTAGRAM PHOTO WITH LOOKALIKE DAUGHTER

Paltrow was one of the first major Hollywood stars to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct and worked closely with Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on their investigative book "She Said."

“He was a very, very important figure in my life. He was my main boss,” she explained. “He gave me an incredible opportunity and yet during that time we had a very, very fraught, complicated relationship. Highs and lows."

Weinstein produced "Shakespeare in Love," for which Paltrow won an Oscar.

GWYNETH PALTROW TALKS AGING IN HOLLYWOOD: 'I'VE ALWAYS FELT SO FUNNY ABOUT MY LOOKS'

"And the postscript to that chapter of my life is where it gets extremely complicated for me, because information came to light about who he was and how he was behaving that I didn’t know during my already very difficult time with him. So I’m not sure. I’m not sure how I feel." Paltrow added.

Sorkin acknowledged that many other high-profile men have been exposed and asked the Marvel star, “Can they repent? Is there something they can do?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There’s a spectrum,” Paltrow answered. "But it does seem to me, for the more egregious offenders, that really loss of power is what keeps them from further offending. So if they don’t have the power, then they lose that dynamic and then the game’s over.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of misconduct and nonconsensual sex.