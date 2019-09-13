Goop fans bash Gwyneth Paltrow for posting photo of nude woman with ribcage showing

Gwyneth Paltrow and her lifestyle brand Goop are in hot water again.

The 46-year-old actress came under fire after the brand posted an image of a blonde, nude woman with her back turned to the camera on its Instagram account. Fans were quick to point out that the woman's rib cage is showing and they were also confused about her identity.

She's standing on a grassy cliff overlooking nature with both arms in the air.

“Her rib cage is showing,” one follower wrote.

Another said, there's “nothing appealing about her back."

"Such a superficial idealized image," wrote someone else.

Another person agreed: "Goop, you get this wrong so often. Your insta posts are millennial white girls and now this unrealistic body image. For claiming to be about empowering women you need a reality check."

Many fans asked in the comments section if it was actually Paltrow who posed for the photo.

"Is this Gwyneth?" asked a fan.

"It's Gwyneth!" said a convinced follower.

Goop didn't clarify who was in the photo but the caption promoted an article written by Intuitive Energy Healer Dana Childs.

"We lie to ourselves for good and bad reasons, self-protection or self-sabotage (which are often one and the same). But why? Link in bio for @DanaChildsIntuitive full explanation on why listening to your body is the best thing you can do to rid yourself of your own biases," it said.

At Goop's first wellness summit, in July at the U.K, fans slammed Paltrow and Goop for the overpriced tickets. People were paying over $8,000 for access and some attendees claimed Paltrow barely showed her face.

A source told Page Six, “[Paltrow] had a ton of security... She was unapproachable. She did the minimum -- a few fireside chats with Twiggy and Penelope Cruz, then she put on her Birkenstocks and snuck out... I was a huge fan of Gwyneth; now I feel like I have lost my faith in God.”