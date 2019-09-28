Gwyneth Paltrow snapped in rare Instagram photo with lookalike daughter

Instagram couldn’t help but notice how much Gwyneth Paltrow’s 15-year-old daughter, Apple, resembles her in a post shared Friday that included the Hollywood star, the teen and Blythe Danner, Paltrow's mother.

Paltrow’s friend journalist Derek Blasberg posted the three-generation photo on his Instagram for her 47th birthday.

“Today is the middle one’s birthday, but let’s celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline. Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women,” Blasberg wrote on his post.

“The apple doesn’t fall from the tree—and neither does Apple,” he added. “Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever @gwynethpaltrow! 💘🎂”

Hundreds commented on how stunning all three looked.

“Precious Happiest of birthdays to the multi-generational, ageless, timeless, power trio of women who have there!” one commenter wrote.

Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin keep their two kids out of the spotlight but occasionally share family photos.

In May, Paltrow posted a Mother’s Day photo with Apple and their youngest son, Moses, 13.

“Thank you to my two beauties for the best morning, and for my entire day,” she wrote. “I love you both so much I love all you mamas out there! Happy Mother’s Day!!”