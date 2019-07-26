Gwyneth Paltrow talks aging in Hollywood: 'I've always felt so funny about my looks'

Gwyneth Paltrow proved she feels like everyone else when it comes to aging.

The Oscar-winner, 46, spoke candidly about getting older in Hollywood on a recent Goop podcast, The Beauty Closet, with hosts Jean Godfrey-June and Megan O’Neill.

She said that she's now embracing her age and having a few more wrinkles despite struggling with body image when she was younger.

“I’ve always felt so funny about my looks,” Paltrow admitted. “I think that it’s very rare to think that you’re a beautiful person, and so, I feel like every other woman — like, I don’t see that when I look in the mirror.”

“I think for me it’s more internally feeling,” she continued. “You know, as I go on in life and I feel more and more myself and less judgmental about myself, my values become clearer to me. I can be in integrity all the time, which was much harder when you’re a younger woman and you’re trying to please and juggling all this stuff.”

Paltrow confessed that many times in her industry, women over a certain age are "put in a box."

“It’s a weird thing to be — I don’t mean in a pejorative way objectified,” she said. “I think when you come to age, if you have this broad identity as that, what does it mean to get wrinkles and, like, get closer to menopause, and all these things?”

“What happens to your identity as a woman if you’re not f—able and beautiful?” she mused.

Paltrow added that she hopes other people in their forties and beyond "know who [they] are, [and] hopefully, you value the relationships in your life and your work and your contribution to the world."