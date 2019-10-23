Rose McGowan sues Harvey Weinstein, Lisa Bloom, claims they worked with spies to discredit her rape allegations

Rose McGowan is digging in her heels in her ongoing bout with Harvey Weinstein;, she just filed another lawsuit against the former Hollywood big wig and his ex-attorneys Lisa Bloom and David Boies, as well as the spy and intelligence firm Black Cube Strategies.

The actress alleges that Weinstein and his attorneys conspired to suppress her claims that Weinstein raped her in 1997 while the two were at the Sundance Festival. She contends the former executive did everything in his power to discredit her allegations.

“This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America’s most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual assault victims,” the complaint, obtained by Fox News, states. “And it is about the courageous women and journalists who persisted to reveal the truth.”

“Back then — as Weinstein had done with other women he assaulted or otherwise abused — Weinstein paid McGowan money as a settlement and expected her to go away and keep her mouth shut,” the 72-page complaint reads.

Weinstein’s civil attorney Phyllis Kupferstein said in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday that McGowan has been searching for a payout from the beginning and that her new lawsuit proves the point.

“Once and for all, Rose McGowan will be shown to be what she is: a publicity seeker looking for money," read the statement. "From the moment she sought a $6 million payout in return for not making these baseless allegations, which we rejected at the time, we knew that she was waiting for an opportune time such as this to begin her suit. We will demonstrate that this case has no legal merit.”

The “Charmed” alum’s complaint alleges that the disgraced overseer of opportunity constructed a cohort of powerful lawyers, book agents, spies and other parties, dubbed the “Weinstein Protection Enterprise” in the complaint, all working together to stifle McGowan’s plans to come forward during 2016 and 2017.

McGowan alleges in the suit that she was working on her memoir, “Brave,” and planned to publish her story for the first time in the released version of the book. According to the complaint. McGowan claims Weinstein and his attorneys, using a Black Cube emissary, were able to obtain a large portion of her unreleased book in advance.

McGowan claims the Black Cube representative of sorts, known to McGowan as Diana Filip, posed as a women’s advocate as a ruse to gain her trust and illegally recorded their conversations and even accessed a version of the actress’ book on her computer.

McGowan was paid $100,000 to settle her allegation that Weinstein raped her in 1997.

Additionally, McGowan alleges that Weinstein’s former attorney, celebrity lawyer Jose Baez, advised her to let go of a very specific defense that one of Weinstein’s protectors had allegedly planted cocaine in her wallet in 2017 – an offense McGowan pleaded no contest to after her arrest in Virginia. She was booked at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 14, 2017.

Although Baez isn’t named in the suit, McGowan notes the timeline of Baez joining Weinstein’s defense team some nine days after she pleaded no contest.

In a prepared statement, Baez and fellow attorney Ronald Sullivan said: “We were pleased to represent our former client, Ms. Rose McGowan, in a matter unrelated to Mr. Weinstein’s current charges. After consultation with ethics counsel, we are certain no conflict of interest exists. We wish Ms. McGowan well with all her future endeavors.”

A rep for Bloom did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.