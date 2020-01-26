Grammy Awards 2020: Partial winners list
The Grammy Awards are here, which means it's music's biggest night.
The likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and so many more are up for awards this evening, in an event that promises great performances and a starry lineup of presenters.
Here's the list of Sunday night's winners so far:
Best comedy album: "Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle
Best country duo/group performance: "Speechless" Dan + Shay
Best Pop/Solo Performance: "Truth Hurts," Lizzo
Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak
Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo
Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo
Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000
Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.
Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant
Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama
Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles
Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend
Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyoncé
Best country album: “While I'm Livin',” Tanya Tucker
Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”
Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool
Best world music album: “Celia," Angelique Kidjo
Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor
Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers
Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers
Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”
Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee
Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin
Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”
Best song written for visual media: “I'll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding
Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish
Best gospel performance/song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin
Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin
Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz
Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”
Best boxed or special limited edition package: "Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive," Masaki Kolke
Best historical album: "Pete Seeger: the Smithsonian Folkways Collection," Jeff Place, Robert Santinelli and Peter Reiniger
Best remixed recording: "I Rise (Tracey Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)," Tracy Young
Best immersive audio album: "Lux," Morten Lindberg
Best new age album: "Wings," Peter Kater
Best bluegrass album: "Tall Fiddler," Michael Cleveland
Best traditional blues album: "Tall, Dark & Handsome," Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Best regional roots album: "Good Time," Ranky Tanky
Best children's music album: "Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype," Jon Samson
Best instrumental composition: "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite," John Williams
Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella: "Moon River," Jacob Collier
Best arrangement, instruments and vocals: "All Night Long," Jacob Collier
Best improvised jazz solo: "Sozinho," Randy Breker
Best jazz instrumental album: "Finding Gabriel," Brad Mehldau
Best large jazz ensemble album: "The Omni-American Book Club," Brian Lynch Big Band
Best large jazz ensemble album: "Antidote," Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: "God Only Knows," for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton
Best contemporary Christian music album: "Burn the Ships," for KING & COUNTRY
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album: "El Mal Querer," Rosalía
Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano): "De Ayer Para Siempre," Mariachi Los Camperos
Best tropical Latin album: "Opus," Marc Anthony and "A Journey Through Cuban Music," Aymée Nuviola
Best engineered album, classical: "Riley: Sun Rings," Leslie Ann Jones, John Kilgore, Judith Sherman, David Harrington and Robert C. Ludwig
Producer of the year: Blanton Alspaugh
Best orchestral performance: "Norman: Sustain," Gustavo Dudamel
Best choral performance: "Durufle: Complete Choral Works," Robert Simpson
