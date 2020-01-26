Grammy Awards 2020: Partial winners list

The Grammy Awards are here, which means it's music's biggest night.

The likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and so many more are up for awards this evening, in an event that promises great performances and a starry lineup of presenters.

Here's the list of Sunday night's winners so far:

Best comedy album: "Sticks & Stones," Dave Chappelle

Best country duo/group performance: "Speechless" Dan + Shay

Best Pop/Solo Performance: "Truth Hurts," Lizzo

Best pop vocal album: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best pop duo/group performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best R&B album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Best urban contemporary album: “Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

Best R&B song: “Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best traditional R&B performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

Best R&B performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best rock song: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best contemporary blues album: “This Land,” Gary Clark, Jr.

Best rock album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

Best spoken word album: “Becoming,” Michelle Obama

Best American roots performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best alternative music album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Best music film: “Homecoming,” Beyoncé

Best country album: “While I'm Livin',” Tanya Tucker

Best country song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best rap song: “A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle, featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best musical theater album: “Hadestown”

Best metal performance: “7empest,” Tool

Best world music album: “Celia," Angelique Kidjo

Best roots gospel album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

Best music video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best dance/electronic album: “No Geography,” Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording: “Got to Keep On,” Chemical Brothers

Best score soundtrack for visual media: Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Chernobyl”

Best contemporary instrumental album: “Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best reggae album: “Rapture,” Koffee

Best folk album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Best recording package: “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “A Star Is Born”

Best song written for visual media: “I'll Never Love Again,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best jazz vocal album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

Best engineered album, non-classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish

Best gospel performance/song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Best gospel album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

Best Latin pop album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

Best opera recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox”

Best boxed or special limited edition package: "Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive," Masaki Kolke

Best historical album: "Pete Seeger: the Smithsonian Folkways Collection," Jeff Place, Robert Santinelli and Peter Reiniger

Best remixed recording: "I Rise (Tracey Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)," Tracy Young

Best immersive audio album: "Lux," Morten Lindberg

Best new age album: "Wings," Peter Kater

Best bluegrass album: "Tall Fiddler," Michael Cleveland

Best traditional blues album: "Tall, Dark & Handsome," Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana

Best regional roots album: "Good Time," Ranky Tanky

Best children's music album: "Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype," Jon Samson

Best instrumental composition: "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite," John Williams

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella: "Moon River," Jacob Collier

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals: "All Night Long," Jacob Collier

Best improvised jazz solo: "Sozinho," Randy Breker

Best jazz instrumental album: "Finding Gabriel," Brad Mehldau

Best large jazz ensemble album: "The Omni-American Book Club," Brian Lynch Big Band

Best large jazz ensemble album: "Antidote," Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song: "God Only Knows," for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton

Best contemporary Christian music album: "Burn the Ships," for KING & COUNTRY

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album: "El Mal Querer," Rosalía

Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano): "De Ayer Para Siempre," Mariachi Los Camperos

Best tropical Latin album: "Opus," Marc Anthony and "A Journey Through Cuban Music," Aymée Nuviola

Best engineered album, classical: "Riley: Sun Rings," Leslie Ann Jones, John Kilgore, Judith Sherman, David Harrington and Robert C. Ludwig

Producer of the year: Blanton Alspaugh

Best orchestral performance: "Norman: Sustain," Gustavo Dudamel

Best choral performance: "Durufle: Complete Choral Works," Robert Simpson

The Associated Press contributed to this report