Marc Anthony's yacht catches fire, capsizes in Miami

A yacht belonging to Marc Anthony caught on fire and capsized in Miami, according to reports.

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband allegedly was the owner of the 120-foot Andiamo yacht that went up in flames Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., Fox 7 reported.

The vessel was docked in the Island Gardens Marina of Watson Island in Miami, Fla. as it became engulfed in flames before 9 p.m.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND MARC ANTHONY THROUGH THE YEARS

The Miami news outlet said 45 firefighters responded to the scene to put out the smoke and fire.

Video footage shared by a Fox 7 reporter on scene showed multiple hoses battling the boat's flames as half of it was already capsized underwater.

Miami Fire Rescue Captain Ignatius Carroll described the scene as "very active" once responders arrived on scene.

"Because of the amount of fire on that ship, we had [to] take more of a defensive attack, so we have our fire boats with Miami-Dade County as well," the captain told the local outlet.

MARC ANTHONY TO TRUMP: SHUT THE F--- UP ABOUT NFL, WORRY ABOUT PUERTO RICO

The devastation appeared to result in a "total loss" for Anthony's yacht, according to the report. No other boats in the marina were affected by the blaze.

Details of what could have possibly caused the fire have yet to be released. The outlet confirmed no one was aboard the yacht at the time of the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anthony has yet to speak out about the blaze, but hours prior he took to Instagram to promote his 2020 tour in Spain.