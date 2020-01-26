Nipsey Hussle awarded posthumous Grammy Award for best rap performance

Rapper Nipsey Hussle posthumously won the Grammy award for best rap performance at the 2020 ceremony.

The late rapper, who died at age 33 after being shot in South Los Angeles in 2019, earned the accolade for his performance of “Racks in the Middle” along with collaborators Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

The Recording Academy shared the news on its Twitter shortly before the telecast began.

“Congrats Best Rap Performance Winner - “Racks in the Middle,” the tweet reads.

The rapper beat out other stars nominated in his category including J. Cole, Dababy, Dreamville, Offset and Cardi B. Hussle was nominated for two other awards: He lost best rap song to J. Cole and 21 Savage. The third award will be presented during the live show

According to Variety, the Hussle’s family accepted the award at a pre-telecast ceremony on Sunday to thunderous applause from the crowd. His grandmother took the stage and thanked people for “showing all the love” for her grandson. Hussle’s brother also shared a few words of gratitude with the recording academy for recognizing the late musician.

Later in the evening, John Legend, YG, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin and DJ Khaled are expected to perform a medley of Nipsey’s songs as a Grammys tribute to the late star.

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was shot and killed in an attack outside of his clothing store that wounded two others. Police later arrested and charged Eric Holder. Hussle was considered a beloved figure in the community that he was seeking to rebuild, starting with his clothing store. And he earned widespread praise for his philanthropic streak.

He had success in hip-hop's inner circles for 10 years through his coveted mixtapes. Last year he broke big with his major-label debut album, "Victory Lap," which was nominated for a Grammy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.