Ozzy Osbourne attends 2020 Grammys red carpet with a cane following Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne made his first public appearance alongside daughter Kelly at the 2020 Grammys after announcing earlier this week that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The 71-year-old rocker walked the red carpet with Kelly, 35, and the help of a cane while his wife, “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, interviewed celebrities ahead of the CBS broadcast. The star appeared to be in good spirits as he walked the carpet and did interviews dressed in an all-black outfit complete with a crucifix necklace.

Both Ozzy and Sharon are expected to present at the awards show in Los Angeles Sunday. The former Black Sabbath frontman won the Lifetime Achievement award in 2019.

His appearance at the 2020 Grammys comes just days after appearing on “Good Morning America” to reveal that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder that can cause stiffness and tremors in muscles.

Sharon explained that the diagnosis is "not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body."

Just under a year ago, Osbourne fell in his bathroom, resulting in him receiving 15 screws in his spine, and it was the first of several hospitalizations.

Osbourne said that the year since his fall has been the "worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life."

After his fall and subsequent health scares, Osbourne had to delay his tour, and he posted a video to Twitter, updating his fans on his condition.

"I'm not dying," Osbourne said in the video. "I am recovering, it's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would. I'm bored stiff of being stuck on a f-----g bed all day."

He added: "Now will you f--k off and let me get better?"

