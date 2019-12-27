Lizzo named Entertainer of the Year by The Associated Press after monster 2019

Lizzo can add a big honor to her list of accomplishments in 2019 because the uber-popular performer has been named Entertainer of the Year by The Associated Press.

Voted in by entertainment staffers of the news cooperative, Lizzo dominated the pop, R&B and rap charts in 2019 with songs like “Truth Hurts" and “Good As Hell." Though she released her first album in 2013, Lizzo dropped her major-label debut, “Cuz I Love You,” this year and the success has made her the leading nominee at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she is up for eight honors.

Outside of music, Lizzo has won over fans for promoting body positivity and denouncing fat shaming.

Her live performances have been revered for their high energy, and Lizzo herself has surprised people with her stage presence and poise. The 31-year-old classically trained flutist also grinded as an independent and touring artist for years. She performed with Prince on his 2014 “Plectrumelectrum” album, released two years before his death.

Lizzo has certainly had her fair share of viral moments in 2019, to say the least.

Earlier this month, the singer-songwriter addressed a social media outrage that quickly commenced after she was seen twerking in a thong while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The few seconds of Lizzo's dance that were captured by cameras quickly went viral with social media users sharing both cheers and jeers for the music phenom.

She later explained the reasoning behind her groove session, putting a lid on the spectacle.

“The Laker Girls came out and they started dancing to ‘Juice’ and I just got so excited. And I wanted to show them how much I appreciate and support and love that they wanted to do that for me,” Lizzo explained. “So, I stood up and danced.”

Lizzo also had a role in the film “Hustlers," opposite Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B, and she voiced a character in the animated picture “UglyDolls."

Lizzo was also named Entertainer of the Year by Time magazine and for her work as a music artist, has landed eight Grammy nominations.

