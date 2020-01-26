DJ Khaled honors Kobe Bryant on Grammys red carpet

DJ Khaled honored the late Kobe Bryant as he walked the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The musical artist -- who is nominated for a Grammy along with the late rapper Nipsey Hustle -- posed for photos with a black and purple T-shirt that featured Bryant when he drafted into the NBA by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996.

Bryant was just 17 years old in the image. The basketball legend, 41, was killed on Sunday morning -- along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and others -- when their private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

“God is greatness, a blessing, but you know, especially when we doing a tribute for Nipsey Hussle,” he told host Ryan Seacrest on the E! red carpet show. “And we also want to pay homage and show love to Kobe Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna, the news is devastating.”

Khaled, who just welcomed this second son with partner Nicole Tuck, admitted he felt it was hard to celebrate "but what we’re gonna do is we’re gonna lift the spirits and pay homage and show love because, you know, like Nipsey would say, the marathon continues.”

Hussle, who was shot to death in March, already won a posthumous Grammy award for best rap performance.

"Nipsey was somebody who when they spoke, you would just listen,” Khaled described.

“And he would always be the key. And I call it club talk but we always talk about family and uplifting people and being great leaders and entrepreneurship. He was just a good man, and he always had a lot of love that obviously the world felt that, that’s why we go so hard for our brothers. That’s Nipsey Hussle, he’s a king," he added.