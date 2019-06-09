Elvis Costello takes jab at Trump while accepting honor from Queen Elizabeth

British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello, long known as an iconoclast, admitted some affection for the British monarchy on Friday after accepting an honor from Queen Elizabeth.

At the same time, the 64-year-old creator of such songs as “Pump It Up,” “Alison,” and “Peace Love & Understanding,” appeared to take a dig at President Trump – on the heels of the president’s visit to Britain.

Costello received one of Britain’s highest honors when he was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

The designation is granted to those who’ve made significant contributions to the country, whether through the arts, charity work or other endeavors.

In a statement posted to his website, Costello reveals that he initially considered declining the honor but then changed his mind and decided to accept it in memory of his two grandfathers, both of whom had served in the British Army.

“And because my Mam told me to do it,” he adds, referring to his mother, Lillian MacManus.

Then he adds: “It would be a lie to pretend that I was brought up to have a great sense of loyalty to the Crown, let alone notions of Empire. I used to think a change might come but when one considers the kind of mediocre entrepreneur who might be foisted upon us as a President, it’s enough to make the most hard-hearted ‘Republican’ long for an ermine stole, a sceptre and an orb.”

While Costello might not approve of the current American president, he remains happy to perform concerts in the U.S. His summer tour includes upcoming stops on both coasts: in Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., in the east before shows in Nevada, California and Washington state in the west.