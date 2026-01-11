Golden Globe Awards 2026: Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lawrence dazzle on red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood’s biggest stars of film and TV set the tone for awards season on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lopez made a bold statement in a sheer vintage gown by Jean-Louis Cherrer. The dress featured brown brocade detailing over nude mesh fabric and a tulle mermaid-style lower skirt. Lopez accessorized with diamond earrings and wore her hair in an elegant updo.

Selena Gomez channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a black floor-length Chanel gown with a white feathered off-the-shoulder neckline. Gomez styled her hair in a chic bob and accessorized with diamond sunburst earrings.

Gomez, who received her fourth consecutive best TV actress nomination for her role in the hit Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building, was accompanied by her husband, Benny Blanco.

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in a sheer, pink and green floral-embroidered gown by Givenchy with a plunging neckline and cut-outs at the waist. She completed her look with diamond jewelry and diamond jewelry along with a gold clutch.

Lawrence, who is a two-time Golden Globe winner, was nominated for best actress in a motion picture – drama for her performance in "Die My Love."

Brittany Snow stunned in a bridal-inspired white strapless Danielle Franke gown designed that featured a flared hemline. "The Hunting Wives" star paired her dress with large diamond earrings and her hair was slicked back with a couple of strands framing her face.

Amanda Seyfried turned heads in a custom Versace strapless ivory gown with a form-fitting silhouette and a sweetheart bodice. She added sparkle to her look with diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co and styled her hair into a styled in a sophisticated updo.

Seyfried is double-nominated at the awards, scoring a nod for best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for her performance in "The Testament of Ann Lee" and another for best actress in a limited anthology for "Long Bright River."

Emma Stone dared to bare in a yellow two-piece outfit by Louis Vuitton, featuring a crop top and a fringed skirt. The two-time Golden Globe winner is nominated in the cateory of best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for her performance in "Bugonia."

Miley Cyrus hit the red carpet in a dramatic floor-length black sequined Saint Laurent gown with structured chiffon shoulders and a plunging neckline. The actress and singer, who was presenting at the awards, completed her striking look with a diamond necklace that had a black crystal pendant and diamond stud earrings.

Elle Fanning sparkled on the red carpet in a light blue floral-embroidered Gucci gown with a plunging V-neckline and a cinched waist. The actress, who is nominated for best actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for her work in "Sentimental Value," accessorized the look with a diamond butterfly necklace.

Nikki Glaser, who is hosting the Golden Globes for the second year in a row, turned heads in a pink satin ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt. The comedian wore dangly diamond and pearl earrings and styled her hair in soft waves.

Julia Roberts wowed in a black velvet long-sleeved floor-length Giorgio Armani Privé dress with structured shoulders and a deep V-neckline. Roberts added a playful touch with a gold necklace that had bejeweled strawberry-shaped pendant and a matching ring.

Roberts, who earned a best actress nod for her performance in "After the Hunt," styled her hair in soft waves and carried a black clutch.

Hailee Steinfeld showed off her baby bump in a long-sleeved pink Prada dress that was embellished with silver sequins. She accessorized with a silver statement choker necklace and wore her hair in loose curls.

George and Amal Clooney beamed as they made their first Golden Globes appearance in over a decade. George, who was nominated for best actor for his performance in "Jay Kelly," wore a classic black Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Meanwhile, Amal embraced Old Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging red mermaid Balmain gown, which she accessorized with diamond Cartier earrings and a diamond tennis bracelet.

Ariana Grande stunned in a dramatic black Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown that featured draping velvet straps tied in bows at the shoulders. The pop star, who earned a best supporting actress nod for her performance in "Wicked: For Good," wore her hair in her signature high ponytail and sported a diamond choker necklace.

Kate Hudson shimmered in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé draped silver halter-neck gown with crystal embellishments. She paired the look with diamond earrings and a matching diamond bracelet and wore her hair in a low bun. Hudson earned a best actress nomination for her performance in "Song Sung Blue" — 25 years afte she won her first Golden Globe Award for her performance in "Almost Famous."

Dakota Fanning dazzled on the red carpet in a shimmering, draped Vivienne Westwood gown and a diamond necklace.

