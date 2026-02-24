Prince William branded 'out of touch' as experts insist future king ‘reads the room’ for younger generation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William has been described as "out of touch," as reported by The Independent, in his efforts to connect with younger generations. The monarchy faces renewed scrutiny over the former Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Independent reported the criticism, while royal experts told Fox News Digital they are "shocked" by the unfolding situation. The outlet referenced the future king's interview with Radio 1 this week when he focused on mental health and was not asked about Andrew's arrest on Feb. 19.

Some social media users agreed with The Independent's opinion.

"Kate and William on vacation and Charles attending a fashion show while Prince Andrew was being interrogated is not a flex. They're just showing the world how out of touch they are," one user wrote on X.

Another added, "Prince William makes a surprise visit on radio 1. Nobody listens to that program anymore its dropped low in ratings but for only people in London. Another out of touch royalty."

There were some people on X who did not agree that the royals are "out of touch."

"Prince William is getting more fire on the Epstein situation than ANY of those actuallly involved & associated institutions COMBINED. I’ve never seen more people so out of touch with reality in my life. When I point it out I’m somehow the one called an apologist. Wild," the user wrote.

Another added, "Prince William and Catherine are NOT out of touch so get your facts straight. The only thing rotten is you and your fake comments."

Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital she was not only shocked by their report, but would go as far as claiming the outlet is inciting hatred against the royal family.

"I am shocked that ‘The Independent’ should release such a damning report. It is untrue and I would go as far as stating it is inciting hatred towards the British Royal Family, especially as people are angry and the world seems more volatile at present," Chard said.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that the idea William should be speaking about his uncle's ties to Epstein would be a "fatally flawed tactic."

"The criticism that he is doing nothing comes from the totally mistaken theory that it would be a good idea that he should be responding to events as they occur. This would be a fatally flawed tactic. He has put out one statement and this was followed by a further statement from the Palace on the same day," Fitzwilliams said.

"This was confused and looked it. This also coincided with the opening day of his official visit to Saudi Arabia which was overshadowed by the Epstein scandal. This crisis, especially if any video or film footage is found in containers owned by Epstein but reportedly not yet opened, could last for months, perhaps even years," he continued.

Fitzwilliams said that William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are popular among all age groups, however, "the monarchy's loss of support among the young will concern them enormously."

Ian Pelham Turner, royal expert, told Fox News Digital that William has been for Andrew's banishment from the royal family since 2019.

"In reality, William has been ferociously driving the total banishment of Andrew since 2019 after the Newsnight car crash interview. This has caused huge rows with his father," Turner said.

Chard echoed Turner's claim that William has not supported Andrew for years.

"For years, Prince William behind the scenes has been pushing his father to sort the Andrew problem once and for all… He is not slow in coming forward and very much reads the room of the general public and younger generation," she said. "His father, King Charles is Head of State and as such holds the lead baton. Prince William will take lead role in due course and at this time he will further work his magic."

Chard mentioned that William and Middleton's focus is on stabilizing the monarchy while focusing on their family's well-being.

"Prince William’s measured approach is a deliberate approach to prioritize his family’s wellbeing and the stability of the monarchy. Let’s not forget that The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed concern for the victims and are focused on supporting King Charles during his Cancer journey," she said.

Prior to Andrew's arrest, a spokesperson for William and Middleton shared a statement about the continued revelations about the former royal's connection to Epstein.

"I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the spokesperson shared on Feb. 9.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released from police custody on Feb. 19, hours after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The former prince faced public scrutiny due to his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, who died by apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

Following Andrew's arrest, King Charles III shared a statement.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all," the statement shared by Buckingham Palace concluded.

