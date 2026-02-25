Hilary Duff fires back at critics of her provocative lyrics, says she’s ‘not making music for 7-year-olds’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilary Duff fired back at critics who took issue with provocative lyrics in her latest song.

Duff's new song, "Roommates," featured a lyric about porn and masturbation – shocking the "Lizzie McGuire" star's fans. The former Disney Channel star said she was surprised by some of the reactions to the headline-making lyric, adding that the song was always intended to push buttons.

"I think that probably my initial reaction was like, 'Oh, they just haven't like evolved yet.' And I don't care at all," Duff said during an appearance on "Call Her Daddy." "One of the craziest comments that I saw was like, 'And do you do that in front of your children?'"

"And I was like, ‘No, what? Are you OK?’"

Duff recalled some of the other criticism she received that said, "Do your kids sing that?"

"And I'm like, I'm not making music for my kids," Duff, now 38, told host Alexandra Cooper. "I'm not making music for seven-year-olds. I'm making music for myself. I'm making music for people like myself."

According to Duff, the song was "meant to be polarizing," not raunchy as some perceived online. "Like it's a plea and like, I think that's relatable to women," she said.

"I have never given head in the back of a dive bar, sadly," she quipped. "There's always time, you know."

But Duff explained she took "lyrical liberties" when writing the song – which is about becoming "basically roommates" with your romantic partner.

"It was important for me that the song felt like very polarizing because that's how it feels in a moment of a lull in a relationship where you're just like, 'I need to sort this out. I need to get through this. I can't keep feeling this way.'"

Duff worked together with her husband, Matthew Koma, on her sixth studio album, "Luck… Or Something." Koma, also 38, is known for his songwriting – specifically his songs "Clarity," "Spectrum" and "Find You."

"I wasn’t interested in making a record with anyone else," Duff said during a recent conversation with Dakota Fanning for Interview magazine. "I was like, 'It has to just be me and you.' The most honest stuff came from that because he has a front row to my life and everything I’ve experienced, the really difficult times and the really easy good times that made me who I am."

Duff – who dominated the early 2000s with various roles on the Disney Channel – notoriously stepped away from the spotlight after her teen stardom.

After releasing her album "Dignity" in 2007, Duff didn't release another album until her 2015 project, "Breathe In. Breathe Out." The "Cadet Kelly" star also shifted to indie film and TV work after welcoming her first child in 2012 with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She welcomed three more children with Koma and has spent the last several years leaning into motherhood before returning to reclaim her pop star status.

