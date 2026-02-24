Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Departed

Martin Short's daughter Katherine dead at 42

Katherine Short was the youngest adopted daughter of Martin Short and late wife Nancy Dolman

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Feb. 24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Feb. 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martin Short's oldest child, Katherine Short, died Monday, Fox News Digital confirmed. She was 42.

Circumstances surrounding her death were not immediately known.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," a family representative shared in a statement with Fox News Digital. 

Martin Short walks red carpet with daughter Katherine.

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Short, died Monday in Los Angeles. She was 42. (Gregg DeGuire)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine was the oldest of three children Martin adopted with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.

The couple had been married for 30 years prior to Dolman's death in 2010 from ovarian cancer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more developments.

Related Article

Robert Carradine, 'Lizzie McGuire' and 'Revenge of the Nerds' star, dead at 71
Robert Carradine, 'Lizzie McGuire' and 'Revenge of the Nerds' star, dead at 71

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue