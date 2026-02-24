Martin Short's daughter Katherine dead at 42

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martin Short's oldest child, Katherine Short, died Monday, Fox News Digital confirmed. She was 42.

Circumstances surrounding her death were not immediately known.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," a family representative shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

Katherine was the oldest of three children Martin adopted with his late wife, Nancy Dolman.

The couple had been married for 30 years prior to Dolman's death in 2010 from ovarian cancer.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more developments.